'It's been tough': George Dobson makes honest admission on Phil Parkinson's start at Sunderland

A hectic fixture schedule means the new manager has not been able to benefit from a full week of training with his squad - something Dobson believes has proved a hindrance.

But regardless of a lack of time on the pitches at the Academy of Light, the midfielder feels that Parkinson’s impact has already been seen - and insists there will be more to come as the weeks progress.

Dobson said: "He's come in and it's been tough for him, because we haven't had a training week together. But even without the training week,

George Dobson believes Phil Parkinson's start to life at Sunderland has been 'tough'

“I feel like he's really implemented the way he wants to play within the team and I think from the last three performances you can probably see that.

“I think the next few weeks, when we do get a week training together and he can put more ideas across, maybe that might help with the final touch in and around the box.”

Dobson has started Parkinson’s last three outings, and has been impressed by the new regime.

“I've really enjoyed the start under the gaffer,” he added.

“He loves to play at a high energy and get in people's faces, get on the ball and play passes. That's how I like to play so I'm really enjoying working under him and Parky [Steve Parkin].

“It's been a good start and hopefully I can build on these performances and try and make myself a mainstay in the team."

Dobson is set to feature against Southend United this afternoon (3pm kick-off) and, having described the clash as a ‘must-win’ earlier in the week, insists that confidence hasn’t been affected by the penalty shootout defeat to Oxford.

“We are eight points off Ipswich and if you're going to catch them you can't let that gap get too big, “he admitted.

“It [Oxford] won't affect our confidence and we'll make sure Saturday is a good performance and a good result.