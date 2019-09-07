'It’s an incredible place to live': Ex-Sunderland AFC defender reflects on six-year stint
Ex-Sunderland defender Phil Bardsley had some high praise the Black Cats recently – as well as outlining a problem the club faces.
The right-back enjoyed a six-year stint at the Stadium of Light, winning the club’s 2010/11 Player of the Year award and bagged a Capital One Cup final appearance back in 2014.
Bardsley, speaking in Burnley’s matchday programme ahead of the Lancashire club’s Carabao Cup tie with his former club last week, outlined one of the main problems the North East club faces in the transfer market.
“It’s never easy there, attracting players with where it is,” Bardsley explained.
However, whilst explaining his intentions to break into Sean Dyche’s first team, the ex-Manchester United man was full of praise for the area he called home for so long.
“Once players move up there and see what it’s all about and it’s an incredible place to live
“I loved it up there. The first 12-18 months were hard because I’d never lived away from home before
“It took some getting used to, but as soon as I adapted to life up there and got settled it was a big part of my life and I enjoyed every minute of it. Leaving United can dishearten people but I found it a way of knuckling down and getting the best out of myself and getting a proper career
“I’ve enjoyed every step of the way and hopefully there are a few left in the tank. You look at the top athletes and top players around the world - they look after themselves.”