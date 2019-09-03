Is this Sunderland AFC's strongest starting XI? No room for Chris Maguire or Max Power

Could this be Jack Ross' strongest starting XI? Sunderland fans certainly think so.

Sunderland fans have taken to social media to vote in The Echo’s Twitter polls. We wanted to know YOUR preferred starting XI with a fully fit squad, and you answered.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 12:30

Surprisingly, there’s no room for midfielder Max Power or hat-trick hero against AFC Wimbledon Chris Maguire, whilst one of the club’s new signings makes the cut.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the starting XI SAFC fans want to see Jack Ross select when everybody is injury-free.

1. GK - Jon McLaughlin

A no brainer for Sunderland fans despite Lee Burge's decent performances in the Carabao Cup. The Scot won the vote with a whopping 88%.

2. LB - Laurens De Bock

Interestingly, Sunderland fans prefer new signing De Bock to Denver Hume despite the Belgian having yet to make his debut. A nod to his Champions League experience, perhaps? The Leeds United loanee won the Twitter poll with 58%.

3. RB - Luke O'Nien

No surprises in the right-back spot with fan favourite O'Nien winning the public vote with 70%.

4. CB - Jordan Willis

The skilfull centre-back, who has an eye for goal from corners, was chosen by a huge 76% of Sunderland fans.

