Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert hits out at Sunderland sacking Jack Ross
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has hit out at Sunderland's decision to sack Jack Ross - labeling it "unfair".
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 08:09 am
League leaders Ipswich are eight points clear of Sunderland in League One, the Black Cats down in sixth.
Ross was sacked on Tuesday ahead of the 3-2 win over Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy, assistant manager James Fowler taking charge for the game.
"I don't think he [Ross] has had long enough at all - he's started to rebuild a club which was going down and down," the 50-year-old told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.
"It's probably unfair I think.
"I think people look at the division and what happened last year, where Sunderland are in stature as a club, and think they've got a divine right to be up there.
"I'm never really surprised by football because of the way the game is - people lose jobs even when things are going well."