‘I’m not writing him off!’: Sunderland fans issue strong message over Leeds United capture
Sunderland have swooped to net Leeds United left-back Laurens De Bock - and fans of both clubs have been quick to react to the move.
The Belgian youth international has agreed a season-long switch to the Stadium of Light, ending Jack Ross’ search for a new defender.
And fans of both clubs have offered their take on the deal - with a mixed verdict.
Here’s what supporters have been saying on social media:
@airey87 said: “Don't know anything about laurens de bock, unlike some though I'm not writing him off before he's walked through the door.”
@dylanjacklufc added: “Why is there such a hatred for de Bock. He played decent for first few games after he signed then Heckingbottom just threw him out the door to play Pearce and spite some higher ups…”
@buntingfootball commented: “Lauren’s De Bock to Sunderland , he could be good in league one he might have found his level but for Leeds he was terrible very very poor indeed. I think this is a panic from us I honestly do this is a very bizzare signing”
@TOMC_22 posted: “Laurens De Bock to Sunderland is a very weird transfer.”
@SAFCSource tweeted: “Was first choice for Club Brugge for years, so must have something about him. Hardly used at Leeds like.”
@adamguest joked: “this is the type of signing that feels so much like we've text every prem and championship club and asked "who's got a left back going spare?"
@SAFCNE1 said: “Best of luck to him, lets see him play 1st before slagging the lad and the club off “
@gdfrank80 added: “And the Bury fans told us Maguire was dreadful. He may turn out to be a bad signing, he may not. How about we let him actually sign before we write the lad off.”
Leeds United supporter @chalcedon451 posted: “It wasn't pretty watching him at Leeds. At times he genuinely looked like a fan who won a competition to play at left back. Hopefully League One will be his level. Wouldn't bank on it tho…”