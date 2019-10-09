'I'd run there!': Ian Holloway confirms interest in Sunderland job after Charlie Adam tip
Ian Holloway has confirmed his interest in the Sunderland job – having said he would ‘run up’ to the Stadium of Light were he offered the role.
The 56-year-old has been out of work since leaving QPR last year, but was tipped by former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam to succeed Jack Ross at Sunderland.
And while his name is yet to feature in the bookmakers’ shortlist, Holloway claims he would be interested by the ‘magnificent’ role.
“I would run up there,” he said.
“I’d run up now.”
"I’ve never been a favourite for anything, I’ve always been an underdog.
“I’d love the challenge of a football club like that.”
“That’s a magnificent job for somebody,” he continued.
“There’s all sorts of favourites going on and names being mentioned but nobody but you lot has mentioned me.
“What a wonderful, wonderful opportunity with the fanbase to actually get things going again.”