'I found out on WhatsApp': Jon McLaughlin reveals Sunderland's Jack Ross 'disappointment'

Sunderland manager Jack Ross departed the club last week

Ross departed the club last week but with the stopper away on international duty, he was left to find out the news via social media - which he admits led to some ‘disappointment’ in the camp.

“I found out the news on the team WhatsApp chat,” revealed McLaughlin, speaking to the Scotsman.

“The boys found out once it had happened on Twitter.

“I think that was a bit of a disappointment for a lot of the boys to find out in that manner.

“But being away from the club when all this is going on is difficult.”

McLaughlin, though, doesn’t believe such methods are confined to Sunderland - and are being commonplace in the game.

“That is maybe the way things are these days, with things getting out when a decision is made,” he added.

“Someone hears it and puts it online.”

Sunderland are set to appoint a new manager soon, with Phil Parkinson and Gareth Ainsworth among the candidates being considered, but McLaughlin was keen to thank Ross for his efforts.

Indeed, the stopper has revealed that he will be contacting his fellow Scot once he returns from international duty.

“I liked Jack as a man and as a manager and I enjoyed playing for him,” said McLaughlin.

“He did a lot for me, bringing me to Sunderland, and he had my full support.

“I know how hard it will be for him losing his job so I will speak to him.

“He saw me when I was at Hearts and liked what I was doing.

“It gave him the confidence to take me to this huge club. I owe Jack a great deal for that.

“Last season hopefully proved it was a good move for me and the club. But I feel very disappointed for Jack and I feel partly responsible along with the other players.