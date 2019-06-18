How Sunderland's team could look if transfer rumours are true

How Sunderland’s team could look next season if these transfer rumours are true

With transfer speculation in full swing, Sunderland have been linked with a host of big-name signings as they prepare for another assault on League One.

By Mark Donnelly
Tuesday, 18 June, 2019, 12:01

But how could Jack Ross’ starting line-up look if the rumours turn out to be true? Using a 4-4-2 formation, and excluding players that may leave the Stadium of Light this summer, we take a look at how Sunderland’s team could look if they sign the players they’ve been linked with:

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin

While the Black Cats have been linked with other stoppers, it’s unlikely that anyone coming in would take the number one jersey from McLaughlin after his stunning 2018/19 campaign.

2. RB: Harry Brockbank

Sunderland are one of a number of clubs linked with the versatile Bolton youngster - who could prove a more natural fit at right-back. Burnley are thought to be close to a deal for Brockbank, though.

3. CB: Tom Flanagan

The Black Cats may have suffered from a shaky defence last season, but Flanagan was arguably the standout performer in terms of centre backs.

4. CB: Jason Pearce

Portsmouth and Oxford are also reportedly keen on the Charlton centre back, who is drawing admiring glances from Sunderland. His experience could prove vital.

