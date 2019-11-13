This is how Sunderland's intriguing team will look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020
Football Manager 2020 - the obliterator of weekend plans, social lives and in a few more severe cases, marriages - is on the cusp of its highly-anticipated release, and we've cracked into the Beta version to take a look at the ever-popular management game.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 12:10 pm
For a bit of fun, we've simulated the game five years into the future, and had a look at how Sunderland shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how FM20 thinks the Black Cats' starting XI, substitutes, and manager will look in the future.