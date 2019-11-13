Photo Credit: Paul Ellis/Getty/AFP

This is how Sunderland's intriguing team will look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020

Football Manager 2020 - the obliterator of weekend plans, social lives and in a few more severe cases, marriages - is on the cusp of its highly-anticipated release, and we've cracked into the Beta version to take a look at the ever-popular management game.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 12:10 pm

For a bit of fun, we've simulated the game five years into the future, and had a look at how Sunderland shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how FM20 thinks the Black Cats' starting XI, substitutes, and manager will look in the future.

1. GK: Dimitar Evtimov

Snapped up in 2020 for a mere £80k, the Bulgarian international has flourished since joining the Black Cats from Accrington Stanley. However, he's now transfer listed by request. That's just not on, Dimi. (Photo credit: Nathan Stirk/Getty)

2. RB: Lewie Coyle

Another shrewd purchase here, the Leeds United youth academy product is a fine option at right-back. His 15/20 aggression rating, however, has led to the odd yellow card or two. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

In real life, he's currently out on loan from Everton. On FM, he joined Sunderland for £1.2m in 2021, and has developed into a highly reliable centre-back. (Photo credit: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

4. CB: Jordan Willis

Five seasons on, he's still at the club. He's now skippering the side, and played a pivotal role in their return to the Championship in 2020.. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

