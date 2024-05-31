Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg captained England’s under-17s team at the European U17 Championships.

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg captained England’s under-17s side as they were beaten on penalties by Italy at the European U17 Championships in Cyprus.

Rigg, 16, also featured in England’s group matches against Portugal and Spain, after being suspended for their opening fixture against France. The midfielder played 88 minutes before he was substituted against Italy in quarter-finals, with Greg Lincoln’s losing 5-4 in the shootout.

England had taken the lead in the last eight contest, with Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri putting them ahead in the 16th minute. AC Milan winger Mattia Liberali then equalised 13 minutes later as the game finished 1-1, before going straight to penalties.

Rigg made 21 Championship appearances for Sunderland’s first team during the 2023/24 season, starting eight of the side’s last 11 matches. His progress has led to interest from multiple Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Newcastle, with Sunderland hoping the chance to play senior football will convince him to stay.