This is how Sunderland fans can purchase a unique match-worn shirt - and help charity in the process

Sunderland fans can bid on some unique match-worn shirts

The Black Cats’ League One fixture with Southend United on Saturday, November 3 was dedicated to remembering the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces community.

Both teams and all supporters took part in a minutes’ silence before the game, while service personnel were in attendance at the Stadium of Light as the club acknowledged their service

In an added mark of respect, Sunderland’s kits for the clash featured the traditional Poppy badge.

And these unique shirts are up for online auction as from kick-off at www.matchwornshirt.com/poppy to raise funds for The Royal British Legion.

Fans can purchase shirts worn by the likes of Chris Maguire, Will Grigg, Aiden McGeady, Jon McLaughlin and Luke O’Nien – who netted the decisive goal with a fine diving header against the Shrimpers.

All shirts will be personally signed by the relevant player after the match and will be offered unwashed – so all grass and mud stains are there.

The auction closes exactly four days after kick-off, meaning supporters have until Wednesday, November 6 to lodge their bids. All bids made are inclusive of worldwide secured shipping and payment handling fees – meaning there are no hidden costs.