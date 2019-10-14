How Sunderland fans can help Max Power win the EFL goal of the month award
Sunderland star Max Power has been nominated for the EFL League One goal of the month award - and fans can help the midfielder scoop the prize.
Power enjoyed a fine end to September, netting in successive games against Sheffield United and MK Dons, with both strikes catching the eyes.
And the latter of his two goals, which came at the Stadium of Light during the 2-1 win over the Dons, has now been nominated for goal of the month in the third tier.
The EFL judging panel – which The includes Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; Sky Bet Sponsorship Executive Matt Goodwin and EFL Senior Media Manager Rob Meaden – have shortlisted Power’s strike alongside efforts from MK Dons striker Rhys Healey and Bristol Rovers’ Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Power’s fine strike came in for high praise from the panel, as his first-time effort handed the Black Cats a crucial lead.
The panel said: “There is something magical about a shot that teases the keeper into believing he can save it before arcing cruelly out of his reach. Power’s sweeping effort was a perfect example.”
And Sunderland fans will play a key role in helping Power scoop the top prize, with a public vote set to confirm the winner.
Supporters can register their votes at skysports.com from 6am on Monday, October 14 until 5pm on Tuesday, October 15.
The winner will then be announced on Friday, October 18.