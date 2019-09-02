How Sunderland could still sell Jack Baldwin after the transfer window closes
Sunderland could have some extra time in which to seal deals this evening - which could see Jack Baldwin leave the club.
While the transfer window is set to slam shut at 5pm this evening, the Black Cats could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further incomings or outgoings.
And one potential exit could be that of Baldwin, who has been linked with Salford City.
And while the transfer window is set to close at 5pm, there is still time for Sunderland to arrange a deal for the central defender to depart.
As per EFL rules, Sunderland and Salford can be given until 7pm to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.
These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.
The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.
Deal sheets cannot be requested until 3pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 5pm.
Once received and approved by the EFL, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 7pm deadline.
Teams will also be able to sign free agents after the window slams shut this evening.