This is how long Charlie Wyke's ankle injury will keep him out for
The extent of Charlie Wyke’s ankle injury has been revealed.
Monday, 21st October 2019, 7:07 pm
The striker hobbled off during Sunderland’s 1-0 defeat to Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers in League One on Saturday and will be out for four weeks.
“In order to assess the extent of the injury Wyke underwent a scan on Monday, with the results confirming he suffered ankle ligament damage meaning he now faces an unfortunate spell on the sidelines.
“Wyke will now focus on returning to action as soon as possible.”