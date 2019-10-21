This is how long Charlie Wyke's ankle injury will keep him out for

The extent of Charlie Wyke’s ankle injury has been revealed.

By James Copley
Monday, 21st October 2019, 7:07 pm
Charlie Wyke has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

The striker hobbled off during Sunderland’s 1-0 defeat to Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers in League One on Saturday and will be out for four weeks.

“In order to assess the extent of the injury Wyke underwent a scan on Monday, with the results confirming he suffered ankle ligament damage meaning he now faces an unfortunate spell on the sidelines.

“Wyke will now focus on returning to action as soon as possible.”