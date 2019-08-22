'How do you think we are going to get promoted now?': Sunderland fans' sarcastic response to defender exit

Glenn Loovens has left Wearside after a one-year stay at the Stadium of Light.

By James Copley
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 19:00
GILLINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 22: Max Power and Glenn Loovens of Sunderland speak as they walk off the pitch at half time during the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Sunderland at Priestfield Stadium on August 22, 2018 in Gillingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Jack Ross and the club wished the one-time Holland international central defender well after Loovens made just 13 League One appearances for Sunderland last campaign.

The 35-year-old was under contract until the end of the current season but struggled with injury during pre-season, slipping down the pecking order in Ross' plans as the Scot looks to strengthen his defensive options.

Here's how Sunderland fans reacted to the news: