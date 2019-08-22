'How do you think we are going to get promoted now?': Sunderland fans' sarcastic response to defender exit
Glenn Loovens has left Wearside after a one-year stay at the Stadium of Light.
By James Copley
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 19:00
Jack Ross and the club wished the one-time Holland international central defender well after Loovens made just 13 League One appearances for Sunderland last campaign.
The 35-year-old was under contract until the end of the current season but struggled with injury during pre-season, slipping down the pecking order in Ross' plans as the Scot looks to strengthen his defensive options.
Here's how Sunderland fans reacted to the news: