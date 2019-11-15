Hibernian explain why Jack Ross was their 'unanimous' choice to be their next head coach
Hibernian Chairman Ron Gordon says Jack Ross was the ‘unanimous’ choice to become the club’s new head coach.
Ross has been handed a three-and-a-half year contract to take charge at Easter Road and will take charge of his first game next Saturday.
“We are really excited to have secured the services of Jack,” Gordon said.
“Leeann [Dempster] and Graeme [Mathie] led a thorough recruitment process that unearthed some outstanding candidates but, in the end, the verdict was unanimous.
“We look forward to seeing what Jack brings to the Hibernian Training Centre and Easter Road Stadium as part of the team who will strive towards achieving our sporting goals.”
Ross made a significant impression on chief executive Dempster and sporting director Mathie during the interview process, with Mathie saying his ideas for the ‘development of the club’ tied in with their own.
“It became very clear early on in our discussions with Jack that he would be a great fit for Hibernian,” Mathie said.
“His ideas for the game and the development of the club tie in with our own.
“We want to give supporters a team that they are proud of, that will entertain them and, ultimately, help bring about the kind of days that live long in the memory.
“I look forward to working closely with Jack to help achieve that.”
Dempster added: “We are delighted to be able to announce Jack as our new Head Coach.
“Jack made a very strong impression on us during the interview process but he is someone we have obviously been aware of for some time.
“We are confident that Jack, along with the staff at Easter Road Stadium and the Hibernian Training Centre, will help drive this club forward and we will do everything that we can, as a board, to support that.”
Ross said he was ‘proud’ to be given the role, six weeks after leaving the Black Cats.
First-team coach John Potter is expected to join him at Easter Road, though that is yet to be confirmed.