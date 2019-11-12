How much every Sunderland player is worth - according to Football Manager 2020

Here is how much EVERY Sunderland player is worth - according to Football Manager 2020

Football Manager 2020 has weighed in on how much they think each Sunderland AFC player is worth.

By Jordan Cronin
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 12:01 pm

Ahead of its November 19 release date, we've been test-driving the new FM 2020, the latest edition in the sports-strategy series, and exploring its different features and information. The term ‘market value’ always creates its fair amount of controversy – and these value below are no different. We’ll leave the debate up to you… Click through the pages to see how much each player is reportedly worth.

1. Benjamin Kimpioka

Value according to Football Manager: £105k

2. Denver Hume

Value according to Football Manager: £130k

3. Grant Leadbitter

Value according to Football Manager: £140k

4. Bali Mumba

Value according to Football Manager: £170k

