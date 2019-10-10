'Is he trying to ruin North East football?': Sunderland fans stunned as ex-Newcastle United boss contacts club
Ex-England, Middlesbrough and Newcastle United boss Steve McClaren today made contact with Sunderland over the club’s vacant manager position – according to reports.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 15:11 pm
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 16:18 pm
Chairman Stewart Donald made the decision to sack Jack Ross earlier this week, leaving the North East club without a manager.
McClaren, now 46-years-old, has seen his stock fall considerably since a decent five-year stint as Boro boss between 2001 and 2006 after disastrous spells with England, Newcastle United and most recently QPR.
