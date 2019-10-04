‘He just spouts garbage!’: Sunderland fans hit back at Joey Barton’s outrageous comments
Sunderland fans have hit back at Joey Barton’s claims after the Black Cats postponed their clash with Fleetwood Town.
Jack Ross opted to postpone the League One fixture, initially scheduled for October 12, after receiving three international call-ups.
And while Ross insists the decision was made so as not to disrupt his squad, Barton insisted it was because Sunderland were scared of his Fleetwood side - and knew there would ‘only be one outcome’.
But fans have hit back at those claims, having posted a number on strong messages on social media. Here’s what they said:
@Shaun_XL5 said: “Fishing for bites and bites he will get.”
@StockyJohnny added: “A legend in his own mind”
@MVN_98 argued: “In all fairness we failed to beat Fleetwood last season and clearly Barton likes to rile us up but it seems to work. His team is arguably over performing while we are very much majorly underwhelming.”
@SAFCFANSVIEW posted: “Let’s see how they do at @IpswichTown at the weekend”
@MillViewLundy commented: “Mr Barton hasn’t come out with this statement to provoke a reaction from us has he…”
@jamesnaisbett tweeted: “Put that article on the dressing room wall when we play them. Don’t need anymore motivation than that”
@ColinSkinner14 added: “He claimed last year b4 the home game that Fleetwood were better than SAFC man for man. Then b4 the away game he said SAFC would have been promoted if he was in charge Of SAFC. This begs question how he didn't get fleetwood promoted. The man just spouts garbage”
@RoffeDave commented: “Says football's equivalent of Katie Hopkins.”