'He hates Newcastle!': Sunderland fans rejoice as defender Joel Lynch joins the club
Sunderland have clinched the signing of free agent Joel Lynch – and fans have been quick to react to the capture
The 31-year-old has penned a one-year deal at the Stadium of Light after leaving Championship side QPR, and fans have now offered their take on Jack Ross’ sixth summer signing.
Here’s what they’ve been saying on social media:
@DavidNunn73 said: “Delighted. Welcome Joel lad”
@SAFCJC91 posted: “Welcome, Joel. Now, announce Michael Dell..”
@AustwickeJack tweeted: “Joel Lynch hates Newcastle!”
@GairGNE commented: “Please be better than the last Lynch we had! Haway the Lads!”
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
@jake_hannah added: “We now the two best strikers of a ball in the EFL playing at centre half for us. Alim Ozturk x Joel Lynch”
@RobRaine180 asked: “Lynch a replacement for Loovens or we likely to sell Baldwin? If we are to let a CB go personally I would rather it be Flanagan”
@buntingfootball said: “Hopefully he’s now found his level wasn’t great in the championship made so many mistakes for QPR. This level might just suit him better and I hope it does. Prone to the odd wonder goal.”
@DanHull22 tweeted: “Think Joel lynch is a good signing for #safc for this level, just hope it doesn't mean ozturk being dropped”
@barrie_waller posted: “Is he really the best we can do .....sorry but I'm fed up of these journeymen”
@SAFCNE1 joked: “Loads of tattoos, he will do”
@DanielJenks89 added: “Can’t be much worse than Loovens”