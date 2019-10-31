'Ha'Way the billionaires!': Sunderland fans react as exciting investment deal revealed

The men behind the money are American businessmen, Robert Platek, Glenn Fuhrman and John Phelan – and fans have had plenty to say on social media regarding investment in the club:

@PeterJWhalen7 added: “Great news for the football club. Interesting times ahead - hopefully we can really kick on now both on and off the pitch.”

Sunderland fans have reacted to an exciting investment development

@LeeGamble1973 posted: “All this news of Investment, Great! its Investment in January transfer window that is needed most of all, if done on the cheap again, all this means nothing at all”

@Philip_RJ89 said: “I’m cautiously optimistic about the news of the FPP investment. The January transfer window will be crucial for us, and hopefully there is some money available for Parkinson to strengthen in key areas”

@djhorsley posted: “You obviously don’t invest in something without expecting to make your money back. A try before you buy investment. Hopefully #SAFC invest it wisely and get us where we need to be.”

@liamcnoble said: “They'll have to invest some money in the squad to try have any chance on promotion”

@sandancer12 added: “Ha’way the billionaires!”

@adamguest commented: “I really don’t understand why they’d invest upwards of £10m without any shareholding? Something not adding up”

On Facebook, Raymond Polley added: “Fantastic news, it will take time to rebuild. But we have the backing and this consortium will take us to the top.”

Ian Foster said: “Great news, sensible strategy so hopefully we can start delivering on the pitch and move on up. STID”

Stephen Moran posted: “A few years ago I was against clubs buying success, but now they're all doing it, so come on spend spend spend.”