Has Sunderland boss made decision over his No1? Phil Parkinson verdict on Lee Burge and Jon McLaughlin
Phil Parkinson is pleased with the competition for places in goal at Sunderland but insists it is too early to say Lee Burge is his new No.1.
The new Black Cats boss made the bold decision to drop Scotland international goalkeeper McLaughlin from the starting line-up for the 1-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers.
Summer signing Burge, who had impressed in the Carabao Cup fixtures, handed the chance to stake his claim and the ex-Coventry City stopper acquitted himself well.
When asked if Burge was now his No.1, Parkinson said: “I thought Lee did very well.
“Lee had done very well in the cup games, Jon had dipped below what he is capable of.
“To say Lee is the number one is too early, there is just good competition between the two of them.
“It is good to have two good keepers pushing each other in training and getting higher standards out of each other.
“I worked with Jon at Bradford, he has had a good career of late, he is a good keeper and a good professional, he took the decision the right way.
“It is important for every player to be like that, conducting yourself in the right way and he did that.”
Parkinson’s Sunderland reign began with a 1-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park on Saturday, a result which saw the Black Cats slip to 10th in League One.
Sunderland are back in action on Tuesday evening when Tranmere Rovers visit Wearside.