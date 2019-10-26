'Harsh!': Sunderland fans fume as key man benched against Shrewsbury Town

Phil Parkinson has named his Sunderland side to face Shrewsbury Town

The Black Cats have made just one change from the win over Tranmere – with the injured Lynden Gooch dropping out the side.

Aiden McGeady, returning from suspension, takes his place, with fans disappointed to see Marc McNulty not handed a chance.

Here’s how supporters have reacted to the team news on social media:

@jpsleightholme7 said: “harsh on mcnulty”

@aimeegordon_x added: “Should have McNulty over Mcgeady”

@HenderzSZN commented: “love to see that”

@tongey93 tweeted: “Glad he's stuck with the same team (apart from Gooch who's injured) but would have liked to see McNulty in instead of Maguire. Think he slows us down too much. Mind he might have been told not too now!”

@sportmad72 posted: “Was always just going to be McGeady for Gooch. Don’t change a winning team simples.”

@lewisbairdd asked: “where is ozturk?”

@KieranRich1997 said: “Cracking team that.”

@iamdougroper added: “As expected. Ha’way!”

@LimiSAFC1973 commented: “Let's hope another ruthless performance is on the cards! HWTL”

@lxclerc tweeted: “McGeady starting we’re losing 2-0”

@DavidGL74220890 added: “What’s this? A team playing well and then sticking with it? Mental that.”

@midd2009 posted: “Super Philly Parkinson, loving that team sheet.”

Here’s the full team news from the Montgomery Waters Stadium:

Sunderland AFC XI: Burge, O’Nien, Lynch, Willis, Hume, Power, Dobson, Watmore, McGeady, Maguire, Grigg