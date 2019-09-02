Grant Leadbitter reveals his honest verdict on Sunderland’s controversial red cards

Grant Leadbitter admits he was 'disappointed' with Sunderland's red cards

Both Luke O’Nien and Charlie Wyke saw red during the 3-0 reverse at the Weston Homes Stadium and while Leadbitter believes the decisions may have been somewhat soft, he has urged the Black Cats to improve their discipline in the coming weeks.

And the Sunderland skipper has also revealed what Posh striker Ivan Toney told him following the incident which saw O’Nien dismissed.

"We'll take that punch, no problem,” he said.

We move on. We'll take our medicine, as they say in football, but it's disappointing.

“I’m disappointed in one or two of their players the way they went down, but that's football."

"It's not really for me to comment, but the lad has told me he's clipped him in the face,” he continued.

“I've obviously seen it back and I don't think he's gone anywhere near him and he's gone down.

“Sometimes footballers do that."

The defeat was the Wearsiders’ first of the campaign, and Leadbitter was keen to take the lessons garnered from the defeat moving forward - particularly in regards to discipline.

“We take our medicine and we move on,” added the 33-year-old.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“First half, I thought we were okay and we were probably the better side to be honest.

“We concede from a free-kick and then in the second half we concede an early goal.

“I think maybe our discipline has to be better at times."

With just one defeat from eight games, Leadbitter believes some perspective is required - and believes there is still more to come.

"Of course it hurts losing football matches, but we have to make sure it doesn't become very often.

“If we lose six or seven all season, no problem. It happens.

“We know where were are and we've had a decent start to the season.

“I think players are getting fitter and stronger all the time and in the second half today, the lads were working hard for each other with nine men.