George Honeyman reveals the BIG decision that he thinks Sunderland got wrong
George Honeyman has questioned Sunderland’s decision to allow Netflix cameras to follow the club - insisting the Stadium of Light sometimes ‘felt like Big Brother’.
The Black Cats’ former captain left the club earlier this summer to join Championship side Hull City, and has since reflected on his spell on Wearside.
And in an interview with the Football League Paper, Honeyman has questioned the club’s decision to authorise the documentary series ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’.
Indeed, he believes that the cameras had an adverse impact on the team’s fortunes on the field.
“Anyone involved in football that knows me now, knows me from that documentary which is a bit frustrating,” said Honeyman.
“As players we didn’t sign up for that, it was just sprung on us and it definitely added a lot of external pressure on us while it was going on.
“It felt like Big Brother at times and I don’t think it was conducive to a good working environment and, to me, it was no surprise that the results on the pitch were affected.
“If Hull said they were thinking about making one I would be the first one to tell them that it might make good TV but it is not a good idea for a football club.”
Meanwhile, Sunderland fans have been urged to join in a minutes’ applause for Bury during their League One clash at Peterborough.
The Football Supporters’ Association have urged fans of all EFL clubs to unite in applause during the 27th minute for the Shakers - who were removed from League One earlier this week after a suitable buyer failed to be found.
And Sunderland supporters’ group - The Red and White Army - have urged fans travelling to London Road to join in the applause.
They tweeted: “Lets show solidarity with Bury fans with a 27th minute applause on Saturday.
"This weekend be grateful that your club has a game to play, that you can continue your matchday rituals with friends and family, like every other Saturday.
“Soak up the experience and appreciate it.”