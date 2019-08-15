George Honeyman opens up on his 'really tough' Sunderland decision and reveals what Jack Ross told him

Ex-Sunderland skipper George Honeyman enjoys a joke with Max Power last season.

But the former Sunderland academy graduate has revealed that while it took him a few days to get his head round his Wearside departure, he admits for both himself and the Black Cats the time was right to leave.

Honeyman, who captained Hull on his first start in midweek, was in his last year at Sunderland and twice led the team out at Wembley last season.

Reflecting on his departure, Honeyman told Hull Live: “It was a bit bizarre in how quickly it all happened.

“It was hard for me to get my head around it. Before I knew it I was travelling down to Hull for a medical.

“It sunk in a little bit the night before the Tranmere game. It had happened so quickly that it didn’t really have chance to sink in.

“But I’m delighted to be here now it’s all done and in the past.

“I can’t keep thinking ‘I wish I was back at Sunderland’ because that’s not the case. I’m at Hull City and I’m going to give everything I’ve got every time I pull on a Hull City shirt.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a really tough decision for me to leave. I’d been at Sunderland since I was 10 and I was captain of the football club.

“That’s something that not many young lads get to do. I was extremely privileged and it was a dream come true.

“But I think for Sunderland and for me it was probably time I left.

“They got a fee and I only had a year left on my contract. I’ve got to step up a division and come to work with a fantastic manager in Grant McCann.”

Honeyman added: “I know Cliff Byrne from his time at Sunderland and I know the type of bloke that Cliff is. I didn’t know the gaffer personally but I knew if Cliff worked with him then he’d be a good bloke.