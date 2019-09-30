Sunderland did it the hard way against MK Dons

The cup win against the Blades was a bonus but three points against MK Dons was vital and although the last 20 minutes seemed like an hour, they got the job done.

Those two wins have crucially got the fans back on side and as the cup draw paired Sunderland with another League One outfit in Oxford United, the double of Carabao Cup and promotion is back on track.

Okay, so Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal might be slight favourites over Sunderland for the cup but automatic promotion was - and still is - the main priority and that is looking far better after Saturday’s victory than it did following the Bolton fiasco.

The two outstanding moments from Sunderland’s last couple of games has to be Max Power’s two goals, they weren’t exactly tap-ins were they?

And after scoring his first at Bramall Lane, who could have possibly predicted an even better one just days later but I think he did it.

Sunderland played very well in the first half on Saturday and being two up at half-time - and it could have been more - I thought a comfortable victory was on the cards but that definitely wasn’t the case after the Dons halved their deficit.

Sunderland lost their grip on the game and had to grind out the win in the end but I don’t mind that.