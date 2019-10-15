Gary Rowell on the big challenge Sunderland's new manager will face against Wycombe

Sunderland will face Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday as he continues to be linked with the vacancy on Wearside

Sunderland’s form on the road has become a real problem now, and by the time kick off comes on saturday, the players will have had two weeks to reflect on that unacceptable showing at Sincil Bank and what that led to.

That’s why I see this game as their biggest test of character so far. Their poor recent form has led to the dismissal of their old manager, so they need to pick themselves up and get their new one off to a flyer.

We’ll see what they’re made of at Wycombe, against a genuinely good team and the biggest challenge for whoever is in charge will be lifting the confidence of the players that we have all seen drop alarmingly.

So the new man’s motivational skills will be tested in the hour before kick off, but sometimes just a different voice with different ideas can stimulate a dressing room, especially in the early days.

New manager bounce they call it, but let’s hope we benefit and the players respond in a positive way, because I still think the Sunderland squad is as good and deep as any other in this division. They must show the mental strength to back that up.

Keeping a clean sheet is another thing that will be high up the list for the new manager, do that and we might get a few of those ugly 1-0 wins that every promoted team needs. You just can’t rely on scoring two or three every game to win, it won’t happen.