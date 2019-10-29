Luke O'Nien is brought down in the box by Sam Long

The Black Cats had fought back to level the scores at 1-1 when Luke O’Nien surged into the box, appearing to be tripped by full-back Sam Long.

Martin waved play on and Oxford United went on to win the game on penalties, with Will Grigg and Marc McNulty missing from the spot.

“The officials have got to take a long, hard look at themselves tonight,” Parkinson said.

“There's one [penalty] in the first half when the goalkeeper absolutely poleaxes Lynchy.

“And then the second one, Luke is about to pull the trigger and put the ball in the back of the net. There's not a lot of contact but there's enough to bring him down and the referee is ten yards away.

“I am absolutely gobsmacked that we didn't get a penalty. I've had the benefit of seeing it back again obviously but for me there's no reason at all he shouldn't give that.

“He's in a great position, everyone in the ground can see it's a penalty, apart from one person.”

Despite his frustration with the officials, Parkinson again urged his side to show more conviction in front of goal.

Just as they had done in the narrow defeat to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, Sunderland missed some excellent opportunities.

Max Power turned a low cross wide from just yards out in the first half, while substitute Grigg missed a good chance to make it 2-1 shortly before O’Nien’s penalty claim.

“Even in the first half we've had some great chances,” he said.

“Max Power had a great chance, Marc McNulty has hit the post. We've got in some fantastic positions.

“We've lost our way a little bit for ten minutes after the goal but in the second half we had more than enough chances to win the game and we should be out of sight.

“Yeah I'm moaning at the officials and rightly so, but the game should have been done and dusted.