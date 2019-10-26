Frustrated Phil Parkinson verdict as Sunderland drop more points on the road away at Shrewsbury Town

Phil Parkinson looks on at Shrewsbury Town.

Sunderland dominated possession and had 16 attempts at goal, though only two of them were on target, with three efforts hitting the woodwork.

The Black Cats remain eighth as a result of the defeat, courtesy of a 22nd minute winner by Jason Cummings, a striker linked with a move to Sunderland in the summer of 2018.

Sunderland failed to build on the 5-0 thrashing of Tranmere Rovers in midweek, with Parkinson overseeing two defeats in his opening three games.

The Sunderland boss couldn’t fault his players for their effort of endeavour and was frustrated their efforts were not rewarded, Chris Maguire, Luke O’Nien and Max Power seeing efforts hit the woodwork.

Parkinson said: “I can’t believe we haven’t got anything from the game.

“We dominated for the majority of it.

“We hit the woodwork three times, crosses flashed across the face of the goal.

“Not just draw but we deserved to win the game.

“As we know it is about putting the ball in the back of the net when you get in those positions, in terms of the way we set out to play, moved the ball quickly, switched the play, got in some great areas.

“I couldn’t have asked for anymore but it is that final moment, we just needed someone to stick the ball in the back of the net and we’d have gone on to win the game comfortably.”

Sunderland now have a break from League One action, they travel to Oxford United on Tuesday for a last 16 clash in the Carabao Cup.

The Black Cats then host Southend United at the Stadium of Light next Saturday afternoon.

Parkinson is expected to make widespread changes for the trip to Oxford after a bruising first week with three games in seven days.

Not that he was giving much away post-match in terms of his plans for Oxford.