'Finally!': Sunderland fans rejoice as exciting ace returns against Leicester City

Sunderland AFC supporters have reacted to tonight's team news

Benji Kimpioka, Dylan McGeoch, Alim Ozturk and Laurens De Bock are all handed starts, while Grant Leadbitter, Duncan Watmore, Marc McNulty and Tom Flanagan all return to the side.

And it’s the return of Ozturk – who has been sidelined through injury in recent weeks – and a rare start for Kimpioka that has supporters excited.

Here’s how fans reacted to the team news on social media:

@chrisfoster89 said: “The TURK is back !!”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@christianfors23 added: “Decent side. HWTL”

@owensara5 posted: “Hopefully some fireworks to match the sky.”

@safc902 commented: “Strong side”

@Philip_RJ89 tweeted: “A fair team selection from Parkinson. Rotate, give some fringe players some game time, and see what they’ve got to offer. And treating the competition with respect, too.”

@LiamBell1405 added: “Glad Benji is finally getting a chance”

@eszombek said: “Kimpioka lets roll”

@mickysmith87 commented: “strong team get the job done keep the winning streak going into saturday”

And our Sunderland writer, Phil Smith, added: “Strong side & bench from PP. #SAFC through if they win tonight, which would maybe clear the way for more youngsters to feature next week.”

Here’s the Sunderland side in full:

Sunderland AFC XI: J McLaughlin, C McLaughlin, Ozturk, Flanagan, De Bock, McGeouch, Leadbitter, Maguire, Watmore, Kimpioka, McNulty