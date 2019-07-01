Stadium of Light, home of Sunderland AFC

Fears surround Sunderland takeover with double swoop in doubt, Middlesbrough keen on £150k star as Portsmouth and Peterborough chiefs reveal transfer latest; League One and Two rumours

Here are all the latest League One and Two rumours from around the web:

By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 07:58

Mark Campbell’s takeover of Sunderland has reportedly hit the rocks as key men at Portsmouth and Peterborough United update their respective fans over potential deals. There are also rumours surrounding dealings for Ipswich Town and Southend United while Bristol Rovers close in on another summer signing. Scroll and click through the pages for all the latest gossip from around the two divisions.

1. Oldham line up ambitious swoop

Oldham Athletic are lining up an ambitious swoop for Nottingham Forest midfielder Zach Clough. (The Sun)

2. Bristol Rovers close in on Irish defender

University College Dublin defender and Republic of Ireland under-21 international Liam Scales is close to joining Bristol Rovers. (Bristol Live)

3. Boro remain keen on Southend star

Middlesbrough remain keen on Southend midfielder Dru Yearwood with Rotherham cooling their interest after their £150,000 bid was rejected. (Northern Echo)

4. Ipswich man identified as Freeman replacement

Queens Park Rangers are keen on Ipswich Town winger Alan Judge as a replacement for Luke Freeman, who is closing in on a switch to Sheffield United. (The Sun)

