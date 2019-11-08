The FA rule change that means Sunderland’s suspended star CAN play this weekend
Conor McLaughlin is set to serve a one-match ban for Sunderland but - thanks to a rule change - he can play in this weekend’s FA Cup tie.
The full-back has picked up five yellow cards in League One this term, triggering an automatic one game ban.
However, the FA changed the rules on bookings last season - meaning they are now competition specific.
That means that McLaughlin’s one game ban has to be served in League One, and he will miss the visit of Coventry City on November 23.
And, as he was eligible for the Leasing.com Trophy tie with Leicester City earlier this week, the Northern Irish international will also be able to line-up against Gillingham on Saturday.
Players will only be suspended for an FA Cup tie if they pick up two yellow cards in the competition itself.