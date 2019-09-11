FA release statement confirming Ivan Toney stance after Sunderland incident
Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney will NOT be handed a suspension - with the FA confirming ‘no further action will be taken’ after allegations of simulation against Sunderland.
The former Newcastle United striker was involved in an off the ball incident with the Black Cats’ Luke O’Nien, which ultimately saw the full-back dismissed.
And with O’Nien’s red card later overturned, there were some suggestions that Toney could be charged with successful deception of a match official.
The new rule, brought in by the FA in 2017, means players can be sanctioned if their actions result in an incorrect dismissal or penalty decision.
However, there is a high standard of proof for such charges meaning they are rarely raised against players unless there is concrete evidence.
But as revealed by the Echo yesterday, Toney is to escape punishment - with the Football Association confirming that while the footage was reviewed, an act of simulation could not be proven and no suspension will be imposed.
An FA spokesperson told the Echo: “The matter was reviewed but a decision was taken that it did not reach the threshold for clear case of simulation – so no further action will be taken.”
Toney could have been awarded up to a four-match ban had a case of successful deception of a match official been raised.
But the striker will now be free to feature for Posh as they face Rochdale on Saturday - in a game which could see the side leapfrog Sunderland in the League One standings.