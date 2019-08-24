Exclusive: The first pictures of Sunderland's potential new American investors inside Stadium of Light
Sunderland look set for investment from a group of American businessmen – some of whom have been pictured inside the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats take on AFC Wimbledon as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the League One campaign.
And watching on from an executive box are John Phelan and Robert Platek – two of the four potential investors in the club.
The duo are set to be joined by Glenn Furhman and Michael Dell on the new-look board should a deal be finalised – although computer tycoon Dell will only take a minority share.
Stewart Donald is also to retain a place on the board, while he and Charlie Methven will remain involved in the day-to-day running of the club.
But with Phelan and Platek in attendance, as shown in these exclusive photos from Frank Reid, a deal could be edging nearer.