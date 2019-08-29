Ex-Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe training with League One rivals
Former Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe is training with League One rivals Doncaster Rovers.
The South Yorkshire side, who remain unbeaten in League One this term as they look to battle the Black Cats for promotion, have allowed the ex-Nigeria international to train at their Cantley Park base.
But there have been no talks over a permanent stay for the striker, who hasn’t played football in over 18 months since leaving Chinese side Beijing Enterprises.
Anichebe previously played alongside Rovers boss Darren Moore at West Brom, and the Doncaster chief says the striker has been ‘breath of fresh air’ since his arrival in South Yorkshire.
“Victor is in training with us,” said Moore, speaking to the Doncaster Free Press.
“He has come back here, I’ve spoken to him and we both feel it is good for him to come in to train.
“Victor has a wonderful level of conditioning but what is is probably lacking is the game, training, match day, rubbing shoulders with the boys, getting the ball moving, twisting, turning and getting the football dynamic.
“We feel it’s a good fit for him to come over and train and work with us.
“He’s doing it. He’s enjoying it and he’s lending experience to all the boys in the squad.
“He’s been a wonderful breath of fresh air coming in.
“He’ll continue to train with us, work with us and build up his fitness and volume which is what he needs.”