Doncaster Rovers have offered ex-Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe a contract

The former Everton frontman has been training with Darren Moore’s side for over a month, having gone over 18 months without playing competitive football.

And while the Nigerian is still some way short of match fitness, the Doncaster Free Press report that a contract offer was put to Anichebe’s representatives last month.

However, Moore is reluctant to commit to a deal until the 32-year-old has proven his fitness.

The Doncaster boss said: “People can see you in training but when you're on the football pitch, sprinting, changing directions and reapting it over and over again, your body has to be conditioned to it.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Potentially you can do anything with anybody.

"We'll wait and see.

“He's got to up it and get it higher.

“I’d imagine Victor now is probably trying to see some sort of light at the end of the tunnel in terms of feeling that he’s getting back to where he probably should have been.”

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is keen to play-down promotion expectations after the Tractor Boys’ strong start to the season.

Ipswich currently sit top of the third tier, but Lambert has warned fans that there will be bumps along the way.

“You think we're Barcelona at the minute which is unbelievable because I told you at the end of the season that there will be bumps along the way,” he said, addressing the media.

“It makes me laugh when I see some of your stuff.

“There's got to be a realism. If you can just say it now again, it might help everybody.”

Elsewhere, Joey Barton has hit out at Sunderland’s decision to postpone their clash with his Fleetwood Town side.

The Black Cats opted to call-off the game after receiving three international call-ups, but Barton believes Jack Ross’ side are scared.

“They have to play us at some time because you have to play everyone twice,” he said.