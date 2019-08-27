Ex-Sunderland stalwart Lee Cattermole opens up on VVV Venlo move and hints at plans for when he retires
Former Sunderland stalwart Lee Cattermole says the chance to play abroad before he retires was too good an opportunity to turn down.
The 31-year-old joined Dutch top flight side VVV Venlo last week, after he agreed to bring an end to his time at the Stadium of Light earlier this summer.
Cattermole impressed the Eredivise side during a successful trial spell and was handed his debut as a substitute against FC Utrecht on Sunday.
Cattermole, who consulted with Boudewijn Zenden and Dick Advocaat, before signing told 1Limburg: “I don’t think many players have left England to come to Holland, unless it was home for them but I just think for the opportunity for me and my age, it was a nice challenge to have.
“I could have stayed in England and maybe finish my career but not had the experience of this and that’s a life experience.
“I think when I finish playing football, I might go into coaching or something, so it’s good to see the different styles.
“There was a lot of thought behind it and it just felt right.”
Introduced in the 73rd minute for his debut, it took the ex-Black Cat just 11 minutes to pick up his first yellow card of his time overseas.
But the midfielder went on to play a key role in his brief cameo, putting in a fine sliding tackle to deny Utrecht a late leveller.
That interception proved crucial, as Cattermole’s new side went on to claim a 2-1 victory – their second league triumph of the campaign.