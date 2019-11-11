Ex-Sunderland midfielder reacts after completing surprise non-league switch

Ex-Sunderland midfielder John Oster

Oster, who also played for Everton, Reading, Crystal Palace, Doncaster Rovers and Gateshead in a successful playing career, has joined the non-league outfit as they complete a new-look managerial team.

The 40-year-old will serve as assistant manager to former Newcastle United midfielder Matthew Pattison after a successful caretaker stint in charge at the Glebe.

And while the role is a new one for Oster, who has no experience of first-team management, he believes the decision was a ‘no-brainer’.

“I’ve been out of football for three or four years now and never really thought about going back in and trying the coaching side of things,” he said, speaking to Whickham’s official website.

“I heard that Patta got the job and he sent me a message asking if I’d be willing to give it a go. I came over, spoke to him and everyone involved and thought ‘why not’.

“I spoke to Neil, he’s just so enthusiastic and so positive about the club and where he wants to be with it. It was a no-brainer in the end. It was the feel-good factor, he sold it to me.”