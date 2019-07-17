Ex-Sunderland man almost signed for Bolton plus Portsmouth suffer injury blow - League One round-up
Sunderland and Portsmouth are in the news following injury concerns over George Honeyman and Pompey midfielder Bryn Morris.
Honeyman hasn’t travelled to Portugal with the Sunderland squad after picking up an injury concern, the exact details are yet to be revealed, while Pompey are awaiting news on Morris after another injury set-back.
The News report the midfielder was forced off with a hip problem at half-time during a friendly on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Coventry City will be handed a financial boost if the club’s former striker Jonson Clark-Harris moves on this summer. The 24-year-old centre forward scored 11 goals in 11 games before moving to Bristol City.
If the player is sold the Sky Blues will receive a cash boost from a sell-on clause, understood to be the standard 10 per cent, they insisted upon when the club allowed him to move to the Memorial Ground on a free transfer just six months ago.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Meanwhile, Darren Moore has picked an assistant manager at Doncaster Rovers - although an exact name is not known yet.
In other news, according to the Bolton Wanderers News, ex-Sunderland and Celtic star Anthony Stokes rejected the opportunity to sign for Bolton in League one - instead opting for a Turkish side.
Finally, former Chelsea starlet Anthony Grant will be forced to train with Shrewsbury’s youth team for the entire season due to ‘in house’ reasons.
Head to our live Sunderland AFC blog for the latest from the pre-season tour here.