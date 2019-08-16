Ex-Sunderland loan striker joins League One rivals on season-long deal
Former Sunderland loanee Kazaiah Sterling has joined League One rivals Doncaster Rovers.
The Tottenham Hotspur youngster has penned a season-long deal at the Keepmoat Stadium – after being assessed by his parent club this summer.
Sterling spent the second half of the 2018/19 season with the Black Cats, and netted just once after largely playing second fiddle to fellow January recruit Will Grigg and the resurgent Charlie Wyke.
Indeed, the 20-year-old mustered just eight appearances – all of them from the bench – during his ultimately underwhelming spell on Wearside.
But he will now have a chance to make his mark on the third tier with promotion hopefuls Rovers, whose boss Darren Moore believes the striker is set for a chance in the Premier League ‘very soon’.
Speaking to Doncaster’s official website, Moore said: “Kazaiah is a forward who is really highly-rated at Spurs, they see him as a first-team player for them very soon and he just needs more experience at senior level.
“He has an excellent record at U23 level, has been recognised internationally and has scored when he has stepped up to senior level - I’m really excited to add him to my squad.
“We have had to be patient on this signing because his parent club see him as having a big role for them, we respect that but believe he can make a real impact for us this coming season.”
Sterling will join former Sunderland man Reece James in South Yorkshire.