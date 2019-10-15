Ex-Sunderland CEO Martin Bain returns to football - in shock Indian role
Former Sunderland AFC chief executive Martin Bain has returned to football – as chief executive of Indian Super League organisers Football Sports Development Limited.
Bain, who oversaw the Black Cats’ back-to-back relegations from the Premier League to League One, has been out of football since leaving the Stadium of Light in 2018.
But the 51-year-old, who counts Rangers and Maccabi Tel-Aviv among his former clubs, has now sealed a shock return to the sport.
The Scot will be tasked with helping to develop the ever-growing Indian Super League – which currently has 10 franchises and has been in operation since 2013.
Speaking after his return to work, Bain said: “Indian football has progressed rapidly over the last few years.
“The world has taken notice of India and the potential it holds.
“I am eager at the prospect of what Indian football can achieve under the guidance of Mrs. Nita Ambani and immensely happy to be presented with this opportunity to work on her vision for the sport in the country.”
Football Sports Development Limited chairperson Nita Ambani added: “I welcome Martin to India and at FSDL.
“Martin brings with him vast experience of being a successful administrator and I am sure his know-how of the global sport will immensely help the Indian football.”
Bain left the Stadium of Light after Stewart Donald’s takeover of the club last year, and pocketed a seven-figure sum upon his departure.
He was also a prominent figure in the first series of ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’.