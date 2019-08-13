Ex-Sunderland boss steps up job hunt with huge David Beckham hint
Ex-Sunderland boss David Moyes has thrown his hat into the ring to become manager of David Beckham’s new Major League soccer franchise Inter Miami, who are set to join America’s top league in 2020.
The former Manchester United and Everton supremo was Beckham’s manager back in the early 1990s when the future England captain joined Moyes’ Preston North End on loan from Manchester United.
After a disastrous spell with Sunderland, which saw the Black Cats relegated from the Premier League after a ten-year stay, Moyes had a reasonable stint in charge of West Ham – but has been out of work in football management since leaving the London club.
The 56-year-old Scot, speaking to talkSPORT, hinted heavily at the possibility of joining Beckham’s United States soccer start-up: "I watch the MLS quite a bit and it is getting better. I don't know how many people have seen Atlanta.
“The soccer team are getting more support than the NFL team. We talk about Tottenham's stadium and that is incredible but wait until you see Atlanta's stadium, it is unbelievable.
“So MLS is growing and Miami is a great city. It is something which I would consider as an option.
"Miami has got a bit of magic about it. Atlanta's training centre is as good as anything in the Premier League and I know Miami are trying to do the same over there. The MLS is an exciting league.
Moyes added: "I do know David from our time at Preston so there is a bit of history but we will have to wait and see."