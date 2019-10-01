Ex-Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss discusses potential return to management
Ex-Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane has been discussing potentially re-entering the managerial fray as a number one after eight years away.
The former Manchester United man has been the assistant manager at Aston Villa, the Republic of Ireland and Nottingham Forest since being sacked as Ipswich boss in 2011.
Keane, who guided Sunderland to Premier League promotion at the end of the 2006-07 season, discussed his next career moves on Monday Night Football as Manchester United drew with Arsenal.
When asked whether he would take the hot seat as manager again someday, Keane said: "I hope so. I want to give it another crack, hopefully I deserve another opportunity.
"I think you're always learning, there's loads of parts - even dealing with the media, if I go back as a manager. I felt there was a lot of good stuff I did, at Sunderland, I was disappointed with my stuff at Ipswich, obviously working with Martin O'Neill was brilliant."
Keane was asked if there were lessons he had learned and things he would do differently from his early managerial career.
"There's loads, I wouldn't know where to start," he said. "I think you're constantly learning about the game. It's fingers crossed, I think you need a bit of luck trying to get the right club.
"My concern is, sometimes it's your reputation, I think I'm down the pecking order with lots of clubs. I think it's a long way back for me to try to get a good club, but we'll see."