Ex-Falkirk midfielder Cieran Dunne reveals why he wanted to join Elliot Dickman's under-23s
Sunderland have announced the signing of midfielder Cieran Dunne.
By James Copley
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 11:54
Dunne, 19, will join Elliot Dickman’s under-23 squad after previously turning out for Scottish League One side Falkirk.
He said: "I'm delighted to sign for Sunderland because it's a fantastic club and I really feel this is the perfect place for me to learn and improve.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“I've been training with the lads for the last few days, the standard has been high, and it's been competitive.
“I'm ready for this exciting challenge in my career."