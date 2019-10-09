Ex-Derby and Stoke City boss Gary Rowett 'not interested' in Sunderland job as Millwall look to appoint
Ex-Derby County and Stoke City boss Gary Rowett is on Millwall’s shortlist and is ‘not interested’ in talking to Sunderland, according to reports.
Sunderland are looking for a new boss following the sacking of Jack Ross and Rowett had been linked with the job.
But Sky Sports report Rowett is keen to take charge at Millwall and is not looking to hold talks with the Black Cats.
Black Cats legend Kevin Phillips, also among the early bookies favourites for the Sunderland job, had been first-team coach at both Derby and Stoke under Rowett but it remains to be seen whether this boosts his chances of a Stadium of Light return.
Sky Sports report: “Gary Rowett is on Millwall’s shortlist to take over as manager but he is not interested in talking to Sunderland about their vacancy, Sky Sports News understands.
“The former Stoke, Derby and Birmingham boss is said to be highly rated by Millwall's board.”