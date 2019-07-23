Everything Sunderland fans need to know about the new football rule changes for 2019-20

These are the new rule changes which could affect Sunderland.

There are several new laws and rule changes coming into force across the Football League and Premier League for the 2019-20 season.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 12:04

Here, we take a look at what the rule changes mean and what form they will take. This is a must-read for Sunderland fans ahead of the new campaign, which kicks off at home to Oxford United on August 3. Scroll down and click through the pages to see our list and explanations of the new rules.

1. Handball

An accidental handball which creates an advantage will be penalised by a free-kick or a penalty.

2. Substitutions

Players who are being subbed off must leave the pitch at the nearest exit point. This rule change, in theory, reduces the amount of time it takes to make a substitution. Sunderland fans were left irritated by teams time-wasting last campaign, so this rule change will likely be welcomed on Wearside.

3. Penalties

Goalkeepers must have at least one foot on the line when the penalty taker strikes the ball - tricky to enforce, so definitely one to watch out for if Sunderland are involved in any penalties this campaign.

4. The coin toss

The team that wins the toss can now choose to kick-off or have a choice of ends. One to keep an eye on with the swirling north sea winds battering the Stadium of Light.

