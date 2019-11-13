Everything Stewart Donald said in a revealing Sunderland investment interview

Fresh documents, which appeared at Companies House today, show the full extent of the money provided to the club – via Madrox Partners – from FPP Sunderland.

And with some fans concerned, Donald opted to appear on BBC Radio Newcastle to answer a range of questions.

Scroll down to recap everything the Sunderland chief had to say about investment in the club:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...