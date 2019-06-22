SportFootballSunderland AFCLatest Sunderland AFC NewsMarcus Maddison has been strongly linked with a move to the Stadium of Light. Every player linked with a move to Sunderland this transfer windowIt all seems a bit quiet on the transfer front at the moment but who have the Black Cats been linked with this summer?By James CopleySaturday, 22 June, 2019, 18:04 Scroll down and click through the pages.1. Harry BrockbankThe 20-year-old Bolton defender is highly rated and could be available at a cut price given Bolton's financial woes. Premier League Burnley could scupper any potential Sunderland move, however.Photo: GettyCopyright: Buy photo2. Marcus MaddisonNorth-East born Marcus Maddison recently hinted at the possibility of signing for his boyhood club on Instagram and has been heavily linked with a move to Wearside for over a year.Photo: Ker RobertsonCopyright: Buy photo3. John MarquisThe Doncaster Rovers striker is available for £1m with Sunderland reportedly keen to do a deal.Photo: Clive RoseCopyright: Buy photo4. Macauley BonneSunderland had been linked with the prolific striker but Charlton swooped to make Bonne their first summer signing - forcing Sunderland to look elsewhere.Photo: Jordan MansfieldCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 4