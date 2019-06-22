Marcus Maddison has been strongly linked with a move to the Stadium of Light.

Every player linked with a move to Sunderland this transfer window

It all seems a bit quiet on the transfer front at the moment but who have the Black Cats been linked with this summer?

By James Copley
Saturday, 22 June, 2019, 18:04

1. Harry Brockbank

The 20-year-old Bolton defender is highly rated and could be available at a cut price given Bolton's financial woes. Premier League Burnley could scupper any potential Sunderland move, however.

2. Marcus Maddison

North-East born Marcus Maddison recently hinted at the possibility of signing for his boyhood club on Instagram and has been heavily linked with a move to Wearside for over a year.

3. John Marquis

The Doncaster Rovers striker is available for £1m with Sunderland reportedly keen to do a deal.

4. Macauley Bonne

Sunderland had been linked with the prolific striker but Charlton swooped to make Bonne their first summer signing - forcing Sunderland to look elsewhere.

