EVERY manager linked with the Sunderland AFC job so far as Stewart Donald eyes candidates

Stewart Donald is continuing his search for Sunderland’s new manager – but who is in the frame for the vacancy?

By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 11th October 2019, 10:08 am

After Jack Ross departed the Stadium of Light on Tuesday afternoon, a host of names have been linked with the job – which has understandably attracted plenty of interest. And with Donald have already made approaches for a number of managers, the race for the job looks to be hotting up. Scroll down and click through the pages to see EVERY name linked with Sunderland AFC:

1. Gareth Ainsworth

The current favourite with the bookmakers, Sunderland were reportedly given permission to speak to Ainsworth on Thursday evening. Indeed. only a nominal fee will be required to secure the Wycombe boss.

2. Daniel Stendel

Another name who the Black Cats have reportedly made contact with, Stendel left Barnsley earlier this week and is eyeing a fresh challenge. His experience of gaining promotion from League One could prove appealing.

3. Mark Robins

The Coventry City manager was approached by Sunderland - but has since decided to snub their interest and sign a new deal with the Sky Blues.

4. Phil Parkinson

Parkinson, who left Bolton earlier this season, is believed to have thrown his hat in the ring for the vacancy.

